CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Western Pennsylvania Police Athletic League announced that the Winter Warrior Showdown is returning to DuBois.

On Saturday, Jan. 21, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., the Winter Warrior Showdown will take place at the WPAL DuBois fitness center. Weigh ins will be on Saturday from 7-8 a.m. with powerlifting beginning at 9 a.m.

Early registration can be done until Dec. 31 and late registration can be done from Jan. 1-22. Prices for each registration can be found below.

Early registration

  • Full power (all three lifts) – $60
  • Iron man (bench/deadlift) – $40
  • Bench only – $30

Late registration

  • Full power – $70
  • Iron man – $50
  • Bench only – $40

Pre-registration can be done on the Winter Warrior Showdown website.

Everyone who registers will receive a free competitor shirt. There will be three awards for the full power category and a first place award for the bench and iron man category.

This is a non-sanctioned meet but it will follow the USA Powerlifting Meet Rules and Regulations.

The age groups are as follows.

  • 14-16
  • 17-18
  • 19-35, open
  • 35+ submaster

The male weight classes are:

  • 125-144
  • 145-164
  • 165-184
  • 185-204
  • 205-224
  • 225-244
  • 245-275

The female weight classes are:

  • 105-124
  • 125-144
  • 145-164
  • 165-184
  • 185+
  • 276+