CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Western Pennsylvania Police Athletic League announced that the Winter Warrior Showdown is returning to DuBois.

On Saturday, Jan. 21, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., the Winter Warrior Showdown will take place at the WPAL DuBois fitness center. Weigh ins will be on Saturday from 7-8 a.m. with powerlifting beginning at 9 a.m.

Early registration can be done until Dec. 31 and late registration can be done from Jan. 1-22. Prices for each registration can be found below.

Early registration

Full power (all three lifts) – $60

Iron man (bench/deadlift) – $40

Bench only – $30

Late registration

Full power – $70

Iron man – $50

Bench only – $40

Pre-registration can be done on the Winter Warrior Showdown website.

Everyone who registers will receive a free competitor shirt. There will be three awards for the full power category and a first place award for the bench and iron man category.

This is a non-sanctioned meet but it will follow the USA Powerlifting Meet Rules and Regulations.

The age groups are as follows.

14-16

17-18

19-35, open

35+ submaster

The male weight classes are:

125-144

145-164

165-184

185-204

205-224

225-244

245-275

The female weight classes are: