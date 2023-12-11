CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Western Pennsylvania Police Athletic League announced that the Winter Warrior Showdown is returning to DuBois.
On Saturday, Jan. 21, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., the Winter Warrior Showdown will take place at the WPAL DuBois fitness center. Weigh ins will be on Saturday from 7-8 a.m. with powerlifting beginning at 9 a.m.
Early registration can be done until Dec. 31 and late registration can be done from Jan. 1-22. Prices for each registration can be found below.
Early registration
- Full power (all three lifts) – $60
- Iron man (bench/deadlift) – $40
- Bench only – $30
Late registration
- Full power – $70
- Iron man – $50
- Bench only – $40
Pre-registration can be done on the Winter Warrior Showdown website.
Everyone who registers will receive a free competitor shirt. There will be three awards for the full power category and a first place award for the bench and iron man category.
This is a non-sanctioned meet but it will follow the USA Powerlifting Meet Rules and Regulations.
The age groups are as follows.
- 14-16
- 17-18
- 19-35, open
- 35+ submaster
The male weight classes are:
- 125-144
- 145-164
- 165-184
- 185-204
- 205-224
- 225-244
- 245-275
The female weight classes are:
- 105-124
- 125-144
- 145-164
- 165-184
- 185+
- 276+