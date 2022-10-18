CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The DuBois United Way recently announced its 2023 campaign.

The goal for next year is to raise $350,000. Funds raised by the DuBois Area United Way will go towards supporting 22 local agencies, impacting over 20,000 individuals, and 25% of funds going towards families going through hard times.

“It could just take 20 dollars. So if you’ve never donated before $20 could be the difference between a child getting medical services or having a winter coat. I mean it’s 40 degrees right now I mean how many kids probably went to school without a nice heavy coat on,” Associate Director of The DuBois United Way Neil Hanes said.

Hanes is looking forward to what the community can do.

“The one thing that has always impressed me with this community is its ability to come together in a time of need,” Hanes said.

For pledge cards, visit The DuBois Area United Way or The Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce.

For more information on The DuBois Area United Way and or the agencies it supports, contact (814) 371-5011 for more information.