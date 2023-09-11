CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The City of DuBois voted unanimously to update ordinances on skill games, rental properties and junk yards on Monday night.

During the meeting, council members said that more and more skill machine games and mechanical devices are popping up in the area. They say ordinances have not been updated in several years and that a new ordinance would be more modernized and regulated.

City Solicitor Toni Cherry pointed out an ordinance used in Johnstown, calling it an excellent ordinance. The ordinance includes licensing fees for various items. Cherry recommended fees for various skills and gambling devices.

The fees are as follows:

Juke Box – $100 per machine per year

Pool tables – $75 per table per year

Video Skill and mechanical amusement devices:

Non-paying device – $100 per year

Gambling skill device – $350 per year

Council members voted for the Solicitor to adopt the ordinances which then can be critiqued and amended when complete.

During the meeting, the council also voted to update the ordinances placed on rental properties. Council members says that many properties are safety hazards in which fire and police have had situations with residents with disabilities with little to no ADA access. They added that many landlords are not in the area and or don’t take proper care of the properties.

“I don’t think they can afford the fine, but I think the landlord could put pressure on properties where people are hoarders,” Cherry said. “We’ve had cases where there are small children in these buildings. They are being reared in this environment and it’s just not healthy.”

Resident Jennifer Jackson asked about blighted properties and the city has three they are tearing down. Council says they are hoping the ordinance can help prevent blight moving forward.

Lastly, they approved the adoption of an ordinance for junk yards. Solicitor Cherry says that there are situations where junked motor vehicles are being stacked on the side and not covered by appropriate fencing.

The adopted ordinance would require junk yards to have proper fencing or storage for vehicles to keep them out of public view.