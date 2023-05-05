DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– The city’s Walmart is now open again after undergoing renovations and customers can expect an easier shopping experience.

A ribbon cutting ceremony held by the DuBois Chamber of Commerce Friday morning signified that the Walmart, located at 20 Industrial Drive, was officially reopened. The high school’s marching band also performed the National Anthem at the ceremony.

Grants were also handed out during the ceremony to multiple local organizations like DuBois YMCA, Turnabout Boxing Inc., Shane E Horner, We Care for Kids, DuBois Area School District Clothing Foundation, PTA PA Congress, PA Wildlife Habitat Unlimited, Keystone Elk Country Alliance, Purrfect Paws Cat Rescue SBCF, and Randy Carlson Memorial Tournament.

New additions/improvements

Walking into the Walmart shoppers will be able to see the renovations it underwent such as a new dollar-shop area deli, added parking for their online pickup and new shopping carts.

“Nearly every department in this store was upgraded in one way or another, and our customers will notice as soon as they walk through the door,” Manager Howie Allen said in a statement. “These improvements will not only offer a fresh, new look but also help customers save time and money.”

There is a new apparel department, a new location for the pharmacy that is right next to the customer service desk and the online grocery pickup spot is now on the left side of the store.

Maybe the first thing that will pop off to the eyes is a new mural that depicts DuBois history with the J.E. DuBois Hose, Showers Field, Penn State DuBois, and PA Wilds Elk Herd historical landmarks.

The store will offer curbside pickup for pharmacy prescriptions, express delivery, and Walmart pay as well.

In Pennsylvania, there are 159 Walmart stores with about 57,000 employees.