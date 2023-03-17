CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois woman is facing charges after she was accused of driving under the influence of drugs when she crashed into a vehicle head-on.

The Sandy Township Police Department brought charges against Katie Kilmer, 28, who was involved in the crash that occurred on Sept. 2, 2022. According to court documents, emergency crews were sent to the area of Mt. Run Road and Bee Line Highway for a vehicle accident with injuries.

After arriving at the scene, police found two vehicles sitting against an embankment along the southbound lane of the roadway. One of the vehicles, a 2005 Jeep Cherokee, was driven by Kilmer who officers said appeared to be disoriented as EMS and fire crews tended to her, according to the criminal complaint.

The other vehicle, a 2012 Ford F-150, was occupied by a man and a woman. The two were taken from the truck and given medical treatment. According to police reports, a helicopter landing zone was established and all three were flown to UPMC Altoona due to the severity of the injuries.

An investigation into the crash was launched after officers were informed all three patients had declining health with the possibility of death. Police spoke to witnesses who claimed Kilmer was driving against the flow of traffic in the southbound lane attempting to pass a cement truck and another vehicle.

According to court documents, Kilmer attempted to make a left turn onto Mt. Run Road when she collided with the truck head-on. One witness described seeing Kilmer’s Jeep rear up with fluids and parts burst from the vehicle as it struck the F-150.

State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Specialists (CARS) assisted police at the crash scene before both vehicles were towed to the Sandy Township Police Department.

During an intial search of Kilmer’s vehicle, a peice of tin foil with burnt residue was reportedly found inside a purse. Police noted in court docuemnts the tin foil could have been used to ingest meth or heroin.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers found hollowed out plastic and metal pens with burnt ends and residue inside the Jeep along with plastic baggies containing whitish residue, bottles of prescription drugs and a vape pen, according to the criminal compaint.

Police said Kilmer’s medical records from UPMC Altoona showed she tested positive for marijuana, methamphetamines, opitaes and amphetamines during a drug screening. A toxicology report also found she tested positive for fentanyl and norfentanyl, according to the criminal compalint.

On Dec. 16, 2022, Kilmer was questioned by police about the crash. She told officers she had a history of drug abuse with meth and heroin.

Kilmer claimed she didn’t remember anything from the crash but knew she had relapsed two to three days prior. She then admitted to police she had snorted meth and heroin inside her Jeep, according to the criminal complaint.

Police noted in court documents Kilmer engaged in “numerous violaitons of the law.” Police also said she caused “serious life altering bodily injuries” to the man and woman of the F-150 that incldued broken bones and internal injuries that required surgery.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Kilmer was arraigned on Friday, March 17 and placed in the Clearfield County Prison where she’s being held on $10,000 cash bail. She’s charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, two felony counts of aggravated assault by vehicle, three misdemeanor counts of DUI, seven misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and other summary traffic charges.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday, March 24.