CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois woman is behind bars after state police said she sold methamphetamine to an undercover officer.

Ashley McGarvey, 36, is facing felony and misdemeanor drug charges after she allegedly sold meth on two separate occasions in April. According to a criminal complaint, McGarvey arranged to meet a confidential informant during a phone conversation on April 5 to sell two eight balls of meth.

Troopers said she met the confidential informant along with an undercover officer at a Sheetz store in DuBois where two bags of meth were exchanged for $300, according to the complaint.

On April 21, McGarvey allegedly sold the officer 14 grams of meth. According to state police, she met the officer at a Martin’s store in an undercover vehicle.

Troopers noted in court documents McGarvey gave the officer a cigarette container with a clear plastic bag with crystal meth inside in exchange for $600.

McGarvey was arraigned Wednesday afternoon and taken to the Clearfield County Prison where she’s being held on $50,000 bail. She’s facing charges in both cases that include possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, criminal use of a communication facility and possession of controlled substances.