CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois woman was sentenced in federal court after more than two years since being caught in a massive multi-state drug bust.

Megan Pyne, 29, was sentenced to 23 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release after a 2021 drug bust that involved 47 people from all over Pennsylvania and other states including Texas, Ohio, Nevada, California, and Oregon.

According to US Attorney Eric G. Olshan, Pyne was a distributor who bought a quarter pound of meth and resold it from Derek Hillebrand, of Troutville, who agents said was the leader of the drug ring.

Olshan said the bust in 2021 came after a nine-month investigation into drug trafficking around Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny counties.

This investigation was conducted by multiple federal, state and local agencies under “Operation Return to Sender.”

Assistant United States Attorney Jonathan D. Lusty prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.