CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The DuBois YMCA will be hosting a Zumbathon to raise money for breast cancer services around the DuBois area.

On Saturday, October 28 starting at 9 a.m. participants can expect 90 minutes of Zumba and Zumba toning before the chance to win prizes from different area businesses. These include gift cards and baskets. All the money raised from the event will go to the Hahne Cancer Center and other breast care services in the area.

“It brings the community together, Zumba has a way of doing that and to show support for everybody,” Zumba Instructor Sandy Stom said. “Exercise reduces the risk of getting breast cancer. Eventually one in eight women will get breast cancer in their lifetime. We’re hoping to bring the community together, show support, raise funds.”

“Being able to support a community and dance with everyone and give away all those prizes, make everyone happy.” Lynne Norris a Zumba Instructor said.

Participants at the event don’t have to do Zumba to win prizes. There is a $10 minimum donation for the event.

“They can expect a good time, good workout, fun relationships. Friendships are going to be formed. I love supporting the community and that’s helping to raise funds for breast cancer awareness.” Stom said.

Most importantly it is key to get screened early. Breast and cervical screenings are recommended for women ages 40 and older on an annual basis.

“This is for the community, we just want them to get out the knowledge, to get screened early because that’s the best chance to survive from breast cancer,” Penn Highlands General Surgeon Kelley Smith, DO, said. “This is just trying to get into our community, get the word out, and get some action and some exercise with it.”