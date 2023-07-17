The 15th Memorial Duckstock event will take place this July 21 and 22 in Centre County.

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A two-day event to honor the memory of a Milesburg child and his father will take place this weekend at the Sickle Community Park in Bellefonte.

This year’s 15th memorial Duckstock will feature kid-friendly entertainment, food, games, raffles and charity this July 21 and 22 on the American Legion Grounds located at 410 Old Curtain Road in Bellefonte.

The event was originally created by Lester “Ducky” Walk as a memorial benefit in honor of his son who passed away. According to the event’s Facebook page, the memorial event began in Ducky’s backyard as a celebration with close friends and family. It has since expanded into a weekend-long event with over 300 attendees.

It has since also become a way to celebrate Ducky, who died due to cancer before Duckstock 2022. All attendees are encouraged to take the weekend to honor their loved ones and reflect on good times shared with them, event organizers said.

The event is open to the public, but attendees are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to be donated to the Milesburg and Bellefonte Food Bank as an entry fee. Donations will also be collected throughout the weekend to benefit local foundations and individuals in need.

Although the festivities formally begin on Friday, campers can set up their motor homes and tents beginning at noon on Thursday, Duckstock planners said.

DJ Rick LaPean will bring entertainment to the Legion Grounds and the QUIK Rock radio station from around 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday and throughout the day on Saturday.

The weekend will also feature live music performances, with local bands Subtract One and Donny Burns and the 3rd Degree playing on Friday evening. Quartersick will perform on Saturday night, followed by a fireworks show.

A variety of food options will also be available for purchase. Two local food trucks — Smokin Hot Butts BBQ and Pelican’s SnoBall shaved ice — will begin selling concessions around 5 p.m. on Friday.

Attendees are also encouraged to bring covered dishes to Saturday night’s pig roast and bean soup dinner beginning around 5 p.m. Soda and water will be available, but participants are invited to bring their own beverages.

The Milesburg Legion Riders will also be hosting a motorcycle contest on Saturday afternoon. Event planners noted that bikes must be registered by 1 p.m., and the entry fee is a donated canned food item. First, second and third place will be awarded.

No pets are allowed at the event, according to Duckstock’s Facebook page.

More information can be found on the event’s Facebook page.