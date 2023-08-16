Two young people in Tennessee admitted to police that they entered the unlocked church so they could play piano on their first date. (Getty Images)

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A fun night of interactive music with dueling pianos is coming to Hollidaysburg to help raise funds for the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art (SAMA).

Dueling Pianos: Neon Nights is set to take place Nov. 3 at the Blairmont Club, 265 Larch Street, Hollidaysburg.

Live, interactive music will be provided from the Flying Ivories as they go head to head in a duel for your entertainment. They specialize in all-request, sing-along, totally interactive shows — injecting comedy throughout the night with high-energy fun.

Guests will also be able to indulge in dinner stations that “delight the taste buds,” prepared by The Blairmont’s celebrated chef.

SAMA said that guests are encouraged to embrace the theme “Neon Nights” by wearing their boldest and brightest outfits. The dress code reflects the playful spirit of the event, so don’t be afraid to break out the glowing bracelets and neon patterns. ​

A silent auction will feature unique neon artworks, exclusive experiences, and luxurious items. All contributions will support SAMA’s programs, numerous changing exhibitions, and award-winning educational experiences, the group said.

Early bird tickets are on sale now until Aug. 31. Then regular tickets will be available. Couples tickets are also available.

For more information or to buy tickets, you can click here.