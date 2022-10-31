BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) issued a public service announcement that they will be cracking down on impaired drivers during November.

Starting Nov. 1, PSP in Bedford will be performing sobriety checkpoints at undisclosed locations all month long in an effort to combat and deter impaired drivers on the roadways.

Troopers noted that other roving/mobile enforcement details will be ongoing throughout the month. Drivers and community members are reminded to drive sober, safely and conduct themselves responsibly and appropriately.

As another reminder, the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution protects people from “unreasonable searches and seizures,” but despite some concerns that the DUI checkpoints violate that amendment, both the commonwealth’s Supreme Court and the Supreme Court of the U.S. have allowed for DUI checkpoints.