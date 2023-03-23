CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in Ebensburg announced they will be performing sobriety checkpoints for the month of April.

Starting April 1, troopers will be performing sobriety checkpoints until the end of the month in an effort to combat and deter impaired drivers in the East Carroll Township and Cambria Township areas. Other roving/mobile enforcement details will be ongoing throughout the month.

Drivers are reminded to drive sober, safely and conduct themselves responsibly and appropriately.

As another reminder, the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution protects people from “unreasonable searches and seizures,” but despite some concerns that the DUI checkpoints violate that amendment, both the commonwealth’s Supreme Court and the Supreme Court of the U.S. have allowed for DUI checkpoints.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Drivers will be asked to supply their license and may also be asked to supply vehicle registration and insurance.