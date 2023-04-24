BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Officers of the Blair County DUI Task Force are reminding everyone to not drink and drive this spring.

Officers will be more present on area roadways, checkpoints/roving patrols or mobile awareness, to ensure that roads are as safe as possible. Impairment begins with your first sip, so always make a plan before you decide to drink.

Here are some tips from the Blair County DUI Task Force:

Avoid Drunk Driving Altogether, DON’T DRINK AND DRIVE!

Before drinking, designate a sober (non-drinking) driver.

If you’re impaired, use a taxi or Uber, call a sober friend or family member to get home safely.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, don’t hesitate to contact 911!

If you know someone who is about to drive or ride while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to safely get to where they are going.

Remember, Friends don’t let friends drive impaired!

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Make sure that you and your friends celebrate safely this spring and summer.