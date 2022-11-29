DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Duncansville celebrated its annual tree lighting Tuesday, Nov. 29 evening in front of the Hicks United Methodist Church.

Residents got in the holiday spirit while they awaited the tree lighting by enjoying coffee, hot chocolate, and other goodies donated by Coffee On 3rd and other area businesses. Duncansville mayor Eric Fritz says that the crowd was better than they had hoped for.

“We had hot chocolate and coffee and soups, cookies, candy canes, Santa was handing out candy canes,” Fritz said. “We ran out of some stuff, we weren’t expecting quite as good a turnout as we had which is good, but next year we are going to have to plan for a bigger crowd.”

Fritz says that without the community support the event wouldn’t be possible.

During the event, Santa and his reindeer stopped by and even brought early Christmas gifts.