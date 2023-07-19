DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The annual Duncansville Community Days returns on Friday, bringing tons of fun for the family.

The event will be filled with local organizations, boys and girls scouts, and plenty of food as the Duncansville Fire Hall will be cooking up chicken on the BBQ.

WHAT’S HAPPENING

The opening ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. on July 21, along with the third annual Stuckey Ford Cruise In, which will run until 10 p.m., at the Duncansville Memorial Park.

Thanks to the Brown Funeral Home, there will be bingo taking place on both days from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Without Zerb will perform, followed by Shallow 9 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Things will get started a bit earlier on Saturday, July 22, with Corn Hole hosted by the Duncansville Police Department starting at noon and running until 5 p.m. Corn Hole will be $50 per team and those interested must register by 11 a.m.

Matt Pletcher will be performing on the baseball stage from 3:30 to 6 p.m. That will be followed up by Summer, who will perform on the big stage from 6 to 7 p.m. Sweet Desire Band will close out Community Days as they perform from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

To see a whole list of events happening at this year’s community days, visit their Facebook page.

WHAT IS COMMUNITY DAYS

The annual event is for the community, but also to help the non-profits in Duncansville, according to Ashlyn Dugan, the event organizer. The event helps raise funds for local organizations and businesses, such as the Duncansville Fire Hall, and is a big way of giving to the community.

Dugan added that it’s a great event for the community and that it’s all volunteer based, so they rely on sponsorships.