CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Cambria County will be running on Dunkin’ as construction for one has just started.

On Friday work started for the first coffee company’s spot in Cresson, off of Admiral Peary Highway between the Railroad Tunnel and the Dollar General.

No opening date has been set yet, but the location is currently hiring.

In 2019, the company changed its name from Dunkin Donuts because of its motto “America runs on Dunkin” and how many of its customers refer to them as Dunkin’.