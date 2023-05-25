PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Philipsburg will be running on Dunkin’ when one opens in the upcoming weeks.

The coffee chain will be opening at 1161 Philipsburg Bigler Highway in mid-June, a spokesperson confirmed Thursday in an email to WTAJ.

The new Dunkin’ will have a drive-thru and there will be five or six tables inside for customers, the spokesperson said. An official opening date was not given.

The building used to be Adventure Video, a long-time video store in Philipsburg that was a favorite to many locals, which ended up shutting down in October 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.

This would be the first Dunkin’ to come into the area, the closest one is off Shawville Highway in Clearfield.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

In 2019, the company changed its name from Dunkin Donuts because of its motto “America runs on Dunkin” and how many of its customers refer to them as Dunkin’.