JOHNSTOWN/ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Dunkin’ is honoring nurses and healthcare workers in our community by offering them a free brew.

At participating Dunkin’ locations throughout the Johnstown and Altoona areas, healthcare workers can get a Free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee no purchase necessary as a “Cup of Thanks” for their hard work on Saturday, May 6.

The day commemorates National Nurses Day and Dunkin’s free coffee is a way to say “thank you” to healthcare heroes.

“This National Nurses Day, Dunkin’ wants to thank the nurses who work around the clock all year long with a special coffee break on us,” Johnstown/Altoona Associate Field Marketing Manager for Dunkin’ Jillian Gallagher said. “Nurses play a vital role in our communities, and we want to raise a cup to them and acknowledge all they do to keep us safe.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The offer is limited to one per guest and excludes Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew coffees.