ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–Dunkin’ officially unveiled their brand new Community Cruiser for the Northeast and Central PA region on Wednesday

This cruiser is similar to a food truck, but it features state-of-the-art equipment to make coffee. The truck provides free options for their original blend coffee, hot or iced, and sometimes seasonal items.

The cruiser will travel across 29 Northeast/Central PA counties, including Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Centre, Clearfield, Elk, and Somerset counties. Its main destinations will be community events such as parades, festivals, or work appreciation opportunities.

There is no cost to have the cruiser at the event. Senior Field Marketing Director Jessica Weissman said the cruiser is meant to give back to the community.

“Our franchisees are very dedicated to giving back to the community,” Weissman said. “Our Dunkin Community Cruiser is one great way we can do that. Having the community cruiser out at your event is free of charge. We come out and provide the coffee for your community, and again it’s free.”

Cruisers are only permitted to give beverages, but they can give out merchandise depending on the event.

The website recommends booking the truck two to three months in advance since weekends are already booked six months out. Folks must fill out an event request form, which can be found on their website.