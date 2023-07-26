BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men are facing charges after state police said they found them with random credit cards and filling up a truck’s bed with diesel fuel.

State Police were called Tuesday night, July 25, around 10 p.m. to the Martin General Store on E. Pleasant Valley Blvd in Antis Township. They were informed that two men, later identified as Elvis Clay Morffigarcia, 29, of Elizabeth, NJ, and Andres Cuellar, 40, of Hialeah, FL, were allegedly trying to purchase $1,455.27 in diesel fuel.

Upon arrival, troopers said the store manager accused the duo of stealing diesel from other locations and that they were at the E. Pleasant Valley Blvd location the day before doing the same thing.

According to the criminal complaints, the trooper approached a covered truck at the gas pumps and noted that they could smell the fuel before talking to Cuellar. Cuellar allegedly agreed to let troopers look in the bed of the truck.

It was reported in the complaint that troopers then found a reservoir in the bed of the truck filled with diesel fuel.

The duo was allegedly found with multiple credit cards that didn’t match any of the receipts the manager printed out. Troopers noted that employees confirmed that the duo were the only two who have used the pump.

Both Cuellar and Morffigarcia are facing felony access device charges as well as a charge of theft. They were placed in Blair County Prison with bail set at $30,000 each.

Preliminary hearings for both are scheduled for August 8.