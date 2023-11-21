CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Brisbin man and woman are facing charges after allegedly luring a man to their home for sexual favors only to attack and rob him.

Cody Luzier, 37 (Clearfield County Prison)

Cody Luzier, 37, and Kacy Figart, 31, are facing charges after the victim wound up at Penns Highland with injuries from the alleged attack.

According to the criminal complaint, Figart was talking to a man over Facebook and invited him over to their residence on Princess Street in Brisbin Borough to hang with her and another woman, asking him to bring drugs in exchange for “sexual favors.”

The man told police he got to the house around 2 a.m. Monday and hung out for a while, the complaint reads. Figart allegedly asked him to go back to the bedroom to look at a bong. While walking down the hallway, Luzier allegedly struck him in the head multiple times with a metal object.

Kacy Figart, 31 (Clearfield County Prison)

Luzier allegedly jumped on the man when he fell to the ground and began strangling him, saying “I’m going to f****g kill you,” the complaint shows.

The man said he was able to escape but Luzier followed him to his car and slammed the car door on his leg two or three times. He was finally able to get into his car and hit the attached porch before driving away and ending up at Penn Highlands.

It was alleged by the man that the duo stole $415 dollars from him along with his Bluetooth Samsung tower speaker.

Both Luzier and Figart are now facing charges of burglary – inflicting serious bodily injury, aggravated assault – causing bodily injury with extreme indifference, and conspiracy to both, all felonies. Luzier is also facing misdemeanor strangulation charges.

Both are in Clearfield County Prison unable to post bail; $100,000 for Luzier and $50,000 for Figart.

Preliminary hearings for the pair are set for Nov. 29.