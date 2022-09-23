JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man and woman are facing charges after being caught on camera taking a dirt bike and a container of gas from a Jefferson County home.

State police were called to the home in Rose Township around 7 p.m. July 28, where a couple in the house told police they witnessed Brooke Michelle Hibbard, 29, of DuBois, and 39-year-old Michael McKendrick of Black Lick, on security camera taking a Yamaha dirt bike from the front yard of the house. The woman reportedly told police she knew Hibbard from years past but doesn’t hang out with those people anymore.

While reviewing their footage, police noticed that McKendrick came back into view and took a 5-gallon gas can.

When questioned by troopers, Hibbard claimed that the woman who lived in the house told her she traded it for meth to a man known as “CJ,” the criminal complaint reads. McKendrick allegedly claimed he was asked by “CJ” to pick up the dirt bike and meet him at Sheetz in Punxsutawney in exchange for meth.

Both related to police that Hibbard tried to knock on the door of the home, the affidavit shows. When no one answered, that’s when McKendrick took the bike.

It was noted that the woman who lived in the house previously told police that neither McKendrick nor Hibbard had permission to come onto their property or to take anything.

McKendrick reportedly told police that the owner of the dirt bike messaged him on FB, but the man known as “CJ” never replied to his attempts to get the dirt bike back.

Both McKendrick and Hibbard are facing multiple felony charges for theft and receiving stolen property.

They are both in Jefferson County Prison on $20,000 bail.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for Oct. 6.