ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man and woman were arrested while allegedly robbing a storage unit off Convention Center Blvd. in Altoona.

Sidney Fleegle, 25 (Blair County Prison)

Justin Brunner, 29, and Sidney Fleegle, 25, were arrested around 1 a.m. on Dec. 17 when Freedom Township Police spotted a U-Haul in the area of Best Rate Rental storage units.

According to the criminal complaint, both Brunner and Fleegle tried to give police someone else’s name before officers realized they’d dealt with them in the past, including a theft at the Altoona Walmart involving Fleegle.

Police said they found bolt cutters and a lock in the front of the U-Haul that was taken off of one of the storage units, the complaint shows.

Both Brunner and Fleegle were found with needles and drug paraphernalia at the time of their arrest, according to police.

The duo was arraigned and placed in Blair County Prison with bail set at $100,000 each.