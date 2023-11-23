CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A police chase on Tuesday led to two arrests in Cambria County.

On Nov. 21, the Northern Cambria Borough Police said they attempted to pull over a vehicle that was suspended for insurance cancellation. Police said the driver took off which led to a chase that began on Philadelphia Avenue.

The duo led police on a chase into Pennsylvania Game Lands where the vehicle got stuck in the mud, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers, with the help of K-9 Kato, were eventually able to arrest Troy Bingaman, 42 of Hastings, Pa. after he left the vehicle and tried running on foot.

In 2021, Bingaman pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor offense for fleeing from police.”

Police said they found a small amount of suspected methamphetamine, a wax paper wrapper with white powder suspected to be heroin and other drug paraphernalia on Bingaman. He consented to a legal blood draw for suspicion of DUI and was taken to Cambria County Jail for other outstanding warrants.

Police also arrested Gromley, 42 of Starford, Pa. with the help of Pennsylvania State Police. She is behind bars in the Cambria County Prison on $20,000 bail.

Officers said Gromley was able to get the vehicle out of the mud and fled the scene before she was found at her home along the 4000 block of Starford Road.

Bingaman is charged with felony counts of fleeing, evading arrest, flight to avoid trial, disorderly conduct and multiple drug-related misdemeanors.

Gromley is charged with felony escape and flight to avoid apprehension, along with misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, fleeing or attempting to elude police. She is also facing multiple driving-related charges.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for Dec. 5. for Bingaman and Dec. 12 for Gromley.