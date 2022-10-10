CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for a man and woman that worked together to rob someone at knifepoint in Gibson Township.

On Oct. 7 around 7 p.m., state police received a report of a robbery/carjacking at Hoover Road and Forest Road. They were told that a man held the victim at knifepoint while a woman stole the keys to his Chevrolet Silverado and approximately $200 worth of items from the vehicle.

The man is described as being approximately 5’8″ and 220 pounds with dark hair and a dark scruffy beard, troopers noted. The woman is described as 5’10” and 200 pounds with red hair. The duo was driving a dark-colored pickup truck pulling an aluminum horse trailer approximately 14′ long.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Pennsylvania State Police in Emporium at 814-486-3321.