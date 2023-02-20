BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A traffic stop in Bedford County led state police to arrest two Pittsburgh men who allegedly had 46 pounds of marijuana on them.

Kishawn Jackson and Davion Stephens, both 22, are facing multiple drug charges after state police said they found 46 pounds of marijuana in the trunk of a vehicle while performing a traffic stop.

On Feb. 16, troopers stopped a 2019 Black Audi A6 along Lincoln Highway shortly before 1 p.m. The duo was pulled over because troopers saw tinted windows and they were driving slowly in the left lane, police noted in the complaint.

Troopers said they immediately smelled marijuana while conducting the traffic stop. They asked Jackson to step out of the vehicle and began questioning him. Police noted “signs of deception” when they asked Jackson about marijuana, according to charges filed.

Troopers then asked Stephens the same questions, which they said did not add up with Jackson’s answers, according to court documents. Stephen’s initially denied knowing anything about the marijuana, but eventually pulled a small bag out from his underwear containing marijuana.

Jackson and Stephens were both asked if there was any more marijuana in the vehicle to which they both said no. Police believed Stephens to be lying as he still seemed nervous, according to the affidavit. He was arrested and transported to PSP Bedford.

Jackson voluntarily rode back to the station while police received a search warrant for the vehicle.

Upon opening the trunk of the Audi, police found two large plastic luggage containers. Inside they found vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana in the side zipper pockets. A total of 46 pounds of marijuana was seized.

Jackson was subsequently arrested, but both men denied knowing anything about the marijuana.

Stephens and Jackson are both in Bedford County Prison after failing to post $400,000 bail each. They are both facing felony manufacturing charges with the intent to deliver, possession of an unregulated substance and use or possession of drug paraphilia.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 1.