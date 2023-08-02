BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men were arrested and charged for allegedly being found on Interstate 99 with 2.9 pounds of meth while traveling from New York to Pittsburgh.

Nathaniel Foste Hartman, 38, of Sturgeon, and William Andrew Biggs, 30, of Pittsburgh, were traveling south on I-99 when they were pulled over just short of the Tyrone exit while driving a rented car with Florida plates, the criminal complaint shows.

According to state police, the duo said they spent the night in New York at a friend of Biggs’ house and were heading back to Pittsburgh. Troopers said that Hartman seemed nervous while talking with him and a criminal history showed past drug charges for Biggs.

After getting permission to search the car, police said they found a cooler that Biggs said belonged to him, according to the complaint. Inside the cooler, troopers alleged they found approximately 2.9 pounds of meth and 43 suspected MDMA pills.

Both men were taken into custody and placed in Blair County Prison on a felony charge each of possession with intent to manufacture or deliver. Bail was set at $50,000 for each man which Hartman posted through a bondsman, court records show.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for Aug. 8.