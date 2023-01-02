CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A duo from Hyde are facing charges after 36 dead cats were found stacked in boxes near their front door.

Lawrence Township Police said they were called to assist the SPCA at the home of 32-year-old Ana Houston and 36-year-old Thomas Rowles on Dec. 30. Police reported that seven boxes of dead cats were stacked on the porch near their front door.

Police said they made contact with Houston and Rowles and discovered another 26 cats were living in the apartment and they failed to contact a veterinarian to treat or care for any of the animals.

According to the report, Animals Matter of Clearfield County had previously already removed 28 cats from the apartment.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Houston and Rowles are now facing 36 felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals along with 36 counts of neglect to animals and 62 counts of cruelty to animals.