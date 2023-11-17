(WTAJ) — A break-in and hijacked go-karts caused more than $70,000 in damage at Lakemont Park and two men are facing charges.

Nicolas Dubbs, 23 (Blair County Prison)

Caleb Michael Crust and Nicolas James Dubbs, both 23, have been charged in the incident after the duo allegedly got in through an open entrance and started recklessly driving two go-carts around the property.

Logan Township police were called shortly after 1:30 a.m., Oct. 28, for the report of someone riding in the park. According to the criminal complaint, officers spotted Crust and Dubbs around the basketball courts on a scooter and a bicycle. The duo left the rides behind near Leap the Dips and managed to get away from police.

Officers confiscated the bike and scooter and took to their Facebook page to post photos of them along with some of the damage. They asked for the public’s help if they recognized who the bike and scooter may belong to. Before long, they were led to Crust and Dubbs.

Damage to the property, provided by Logan Township Police Department Damage to the property, provided by Logan Township Police Department

Caleb Crust, 23 (Blair County Prison)

Dubbs was asked to come to the station and speak with Troopers, but failed to show, the complaint reads. Officers said they arrived at the Blair County Probation offices Nov. 15, where they arrested Dubbs, who was there for a probation meeting.

While speaking to police, Dubbs alleged Crust was the other person and that they got into the park through an open entrance. Once inside, Dubbs told police they went to the go-karts and each started one and drove them around the park in such a way that it would cause damage, according to the complaint.

Police noted that a partial estimate for repairs given to them by the park was $70,088.

Dubbs was then taken to Blair County Prison on a probation detainer. Crust was later arrested and arraigned. He was placed in Blair County Prison with bail set at $75,000.

Both men are facing charges of criminal trespass, criminal mischief and evading arrest.

As of this writing, Dubbs has not been arraigned on these charges.