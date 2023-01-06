CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A mother and son are facing charges after police found a dog tied outside on Christmas and left for three days.

According to troopers, they arrived at the home of 21-year-old James Pfahler in Boggs Township which was later discovered to be owned by his mother, 44-year-old Jamey Williams of Tyrone, on Dec. 28 to find a dog tied outside after getting a complaint. They said the dog had no food or water and was cold to the touch.

It was also noted by troopers that there were no footprints or tire tracks in the fresh snow, leaving them to believe no one has been home.

After finally being able to reach Pfahler, he allegedly claimed to police that he was stuck in Tyrone with his sick mother — a story that didn’t hold up after police spoke to the mother.

According to the criminal complaint, Williams told police she actually owned the home and knew the dog was outside and she claimed she was there in the early morning of Dec. 28 to feed the dog. Again, police noted that there were no tracks in the snow when they arrived later that day.

Both Williams and Pfahler are now facing animal neglect and cruelty charges.

Williams is also facing a charge of a false report after claiming there were no trespassing signs and her neighbor went onto her property to feed the dog at one point, according to the affidavit. Police noted that no such sign was posted anywhere on the property.