BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Bedford County men have been locked up after an investigation into two burglaries, one of which saw a Navy veteran’s medals and documents being stolen.

State police were called to a summer home in Napier Township in April 2022 for a burglary by two men, later identified as 44-year-old Jimmy Joe Daniel and 28-year-old Brady Wayde.

Jimmy Joe Daniel, 44 (Bedford County Prison) Brady Wayde, 28 (Bedford County Prison)

According to the criminal complaint, Wayde and Daniel broke into the home and stole various items including the veteran’s medals, uniforms, discharge papers, hunting and fishing equipment and 22 coffee cans full of pennies estimated to be around $1,200. The homeowner reportedly showed police that various copper piping was cut and taken from the house too.

Troopers were later called to another very similar burglary at a home in New Paris in May 2022. While investigating, troopers said they got an anonymous tip that the stolen items were at Daniel’s house where Wayde was living at the time, the complaint shows.

Through the investigation, troopers said were able to get Daniel out of the Bedford County Prison to go around with investigators to recover hundreds of stolen items from his residence.

According to Wayde’s story to investigators, he would help Daniel carry heavy items, the complaint shows. Wayde allegedly admitted that he did remember carrying coffee cans full of pennies.

Charges were filed on January 10, and both men are currently in Bedford County Prison in lieu of $200,000 bail.