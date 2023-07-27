ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A duo is behind bars and facing charges for their connection to a deadly overdose in Elk County.

Charges have been filed against Michael Monroe, 28, and Carlee Cook, 35, both of Johnsburg, for supplying drugs that led to a man’s death.

On April 28, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) out of Ridgway responded to a suspected drug overdose call along the 400 block of Oknefski Road in Ridgway Township. The Elk County Deputy Coroner Frank Ferragine was called to the scene and pronounced Ryan Edward Hanes dead, according to the criminal complaint.

While searching for evidence, troopers found drugs and drug paraphernalia, rolled up burnt tin foil, an empty cartridge of Naloxone, a lighter, a glassine baggie and a cell phone. The items were taken as evidence for further examination, according to the complaint.

Troopers did not mention what kind of drug or drugs that were found at the scene.

On May 1, detectives completed a forensic search of the cell phone and uncovered text messages between the victim, Monroe and Cook from April 27, a day before his overdose According to the police report, the victim, Monroe and Cook were messaging about drug-related activities.

On June 14, Monroe and Cook were interviewed by state police. During their interviews, they both allegedly admitted to messaging the victim on April 27. Police noted in the complaint that Monore told troopers he went to DuBois to purchase drugs with Cook and then took the drugs, which were packaged in a white waxy-type paper, to the victim’s residence. Cook also told police that she went with Monroe and allowed him to use her phone to message the victim.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Monroe has been charged with felony manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture drugs, along with criminal use of a communication facility. He’s also facing drug usage and the position of an illegal substance charge.

Cook has been charged with criminal conspiracy/aid along with felony conspiracy -criminal use of a communication facility.

Both are behind bars in the Elk County Prison after failing to post $100,000 respectively.

Preliminary hearings for the two are scheduled for Aug. 9.