HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Blair County duo allegedly took payment to work on a camp in Henderson Township but never completed the work.

Matthew Kephart, 44, Duncansville, and George Rodgers, 46, Altoona, are accused of receiving advanced payment for services and failing to complete the work as well as theft charges, court documents show.

According to the criminal complaint, the duo had agreed to do work on a couple’s camp in Henderson Township in August 2022 and received half the payment — $12,500. The couple stated they would buy all the materials and the rest of the money would be paid after the work was finished.

According to the owner’s account with police, Rodgers showed up at the residence twice in October 2022, each time convincing them to pay more money, claiming “financial embarrassment” and that Kephart was quitting and Rodgers would have to hire someone else.

The owner claimed a new deal was signed after paying Rodgers the balance and it stated a time when the work would be completed. They told police that in November, Rodgers removed all of his equipment from the property.

According to the complaint, the owner told police the roof was left exposed, wood was left lying in the mud, and there was trash throughout the property. They told police that Rodgers had messaged in January that they would be there on April 1 to complete the work, but never showed.

The camp owners said they then had to hire someone else in the spring to prevent any more damage to the building.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

To date, Kephart was arraigned and released on unsecured bail while Rodgers has yet to be arraigned, court documents show.