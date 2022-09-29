CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men from DuBois are sitting in jail on allegations that they assaulted a man and took off with $3,200 that he had in his pocket.

Matthew Wayne Pearson II, 27, and Alexander C Bohensky, 25, started fighting with the man at a house in DuBois on Sept. 28, according to court documents. The fight began because a woman was angry that Bohensky was at the house, knowing he had warrants for his arrest.

The woman said she tried to get in between the three, but she was allegedly pushed aside. Pearson and Bohensky took the man to the ground and beat him, police noted in the affidavit. Then, the man told police he heard one of them say, “I got it, come on,” and both Pearson and Bohensky reportedly fled. Police made note of the fact the man did have visible bruising and cuts on his face and arms from the assault.

After the alleged assault, the man checked his pockets, and he told police that $3,200 in cash, which was going toward attorney fees, was missing.

Police noted they found Pearson and Bohensky at an apartment on the 100 block of Grant Street. Pearson was found on the second floor, and Bohensky was hiding in the basement between a washing machine and a wall covered with a purple blanket. At the time of their arrest, police said Pearson and Bohensky had the cash on them and had divided it between the two.

Bohensky refused to speak with police without an attorney present, and Pearson denied any involvement with a robbery, though he admitted that he and the man fought.

Both Pearson and Bohensky face charges including robbery inflicting serious bodily injury, robbery taking another person’s property by force, simple assault and theft. Their preliminary hearing is scheduled to take place Oct. 7.