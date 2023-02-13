BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A duo from Bedford County are facing new burglary charges stemming from an investigation after they allegedly robbed a man’s summer home and a Navy vet’s house.

Brady Wayde, 28, and Jimmy Joe Daniel, 44, were charged just a month ago after they allegedly robbed the veteran’s house, stealing Navy medals in the process.

In April 2022, another man called police while they were already investigating the vet’s burglary and reported that his vacation home in New Paris was broken into. He claimed items were missing from inside the house and garage, according to the latest criminal complaint.

State police said they soon got a tip that the stolen items from both homes were at Wayde’s house, where Daniel was staying.

Brady Wayde, 28 (Bedford County Prison) Jimmy Joe Daniel, 44 (Bedford County Prison)

State troopers said they took Wayde from Bedford County Prison and back to his home to identify hundreds of stolen items from both houses.

According to the complaint, Wayde allegedly confessed to the burglary of the vacation home, telling police that he and Daniel stole so much from the home that it took them several trips.

Wayde and Daniel were both arraigned Monday afternoon and given $75,000 bail. Both men remain in Bedford County Prison.