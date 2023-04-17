ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man and his girlfriend have been placed behind bars after Altoona police said they found them living in a vacant house weeks after the tenants were evicted.

Jacob Parrish, 31 (Blair County Prison)

Police arrested and charged 31-year-old Jacob Parrish and 26-year-old Samantha Goodhile after being called to a home on the 400 block of 7th Avenue in the City on Friday, April 14.

According to the criminal complaint, police when to the house early Friday evening and found a broken window before seeing a man, later identified as Parrish, poke his head out of a side door before retreating back inside.

Samantha Goodhile, 26 (Blair County Prison)

While giving orders for anyone inside to come out, police saw the duo running from a back door through the yard. Both were able to be detained without further incident.

Police noted in the complaint that they found a blue glassine baggie in the bathroom and random needles throughout the house. After reaching out to the owner of the building, police learned that the former tenant was evicted weeks ago and no one was supposed to be in there.

Both are now facing charges of criminal trespassing and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Parrish also faces charges of evading and flight to avoid apprehension.

Bail for Parrish was set at $75,000 and $25,000 for Goodhile. Both are currently in Blair County Prison.