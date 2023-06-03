HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Two people in Huntingdon County are facing drug-related charges after they were pulled over for traffic violations.

Sarah Pennington, 43, of Huntingdon and Shem Miller, 44, of Mount Union are both facing several charges for having meth and fentanyl, court documents show.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), On Saturday, May 27 at just before 8:30 p.m. an officer pulled over a truck after they observed it swerving over the double yellow lines.

Once an officer pulled the truck over, Miller, the driver, dove out of the vehicle and then lead the officer on a foot pursuit, according to the criminal complaint. Miller tried to jump over an embankment but fell. At this point, the officer tased him and took him into custody.

Pennington was arrested as she also had active arrest warrants. Miller and Pennington both allegedly admitted that there were meth, dope and fentanyl in the truck, according to the criminal complaint. Miller allegedly said that most of the drugs belonged to Pennington. Pennington told officers that the meth belonged to her, but that the fentanyl belonged to Miller.

According to the official documents, Pennington said that Miller traded fentanyl for a TV. Miller then told officers that there were stolen items throughout the truck and that Pennington had stolen them from Walmarts across the state and then would pawn the items in the Redding area.

On Monday, May 28 a search warrant for the truck was obtained and approved by the Huntingdon County DA’s office. The search yielded 95 stamp baggies of suspected fentanyl, a cylinder containing large methamphetamine crystals, an electronic scale, bags of empty dime baggies, a glass smoking device and other miscellaneous drug paraphernalia.

Alongside the drug-related items, there was also a multitude of items. One of which is a TV that was stolen from Walmart, according to the criminal complaint. The other items have not been determined to have been stolen from Walmart at this time.

Pennington is facing a felony charge of manufacturing, delivering or possession with the intent to deliver along with misdemeanor charges of possessing a controlled substance, receiving stolen property and use of drug paraphernalia. She is in Huntingdon County Prison after being unable to post 10% of her $150,000 bail.

Miller is facing felony charges of manufacturing, delivering or possession with the intent to deliver, flight to avoid apprehension along with misdemeanor charges of evading arrest, driving under the influence, intent to possess a controlled substance, use of drug paraphernalia and other traffic-related charges.

Pennington has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday, June 14. Miller has yet to be arraigned as of this writing.