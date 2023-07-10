BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man and woman are in custody after being connected to two Monday morning armed robberies at separate Blair County stores.

According to Altoona police, the duo allegedly robbed Unique Tobacco & Convenience at 1313 Valley View Boulevard at around 7 a.m. July 10. Then another armed robbery happened at the Dollar General on Route 350 (Tyrone Pike) near Bald Eagle. It’s unclear at this time if they robbed the Dollar General store or if it was just the Pepsi delivery person.

Altoona Police released a photo of the woman alleged to be involved from the store on Valley View. She was later identified and taken into custody with the second person.

Photo: Altoona Police on Facebook

While further details are limited at this time, police confirmed that the duo were taken into custody near Port Matilda Monday morning.

The Dollar General is currently closed as of this writing while police continue to investigate.

