CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Clearfield residents are behind bars after being accused of armed burglary and damaging a 42-inch television.

Reagan Blazevich, 24 (Clearfield County Prison)

Police were called to a home on Luthersburg Rockton Road in Brady Township June 8.

A resident claimed that Justin Blantz, 28, and Reagan Blazevich, 24, got into the home and went up to their bedroom and damaged a 42-inch television, according to the criminal complaint. They then told police that Blantz “flashed” a pistol and said he would shoot them.

The duo then fled the area in a maroon Chevy Colorado.

Justin Blantz, 28 (Clearfield County Prison)

Both Blantz and Blazevich were later found after police asked the community for information on their whereabouts. They are both facing charges of burglary, criminal trespass and recklessly endangering another person. Blantz also faces a charge of terroristic threats and criminal mischief.

The duo was placed in Clearfield County Prison with bail set at $50,000 for Blazevich and $100,000 for Blantz.

Preliminary hearings for both are set for June 23.