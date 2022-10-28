JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for a man and woman they were told tried to abduct a 7-year-old girl on Wednesday.

On Oct. 26, state police in Punxsutawney responded to a report of an attempted kidnapping on No. 8 Road in Perry Township. The girl told troopers the suspects’ vehicle is a small white car with four doors. The driver is described as a short woman with short brown hair, gray shirt and blue jeans. A man was riding in the passenger seat, and he is described as an average-sized man with an orange shirt, shorts, glasses and a beard.

The car fled in an unknown direction. Anyone who has more information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police’s Punxsutawney barracks at 814-938-0510.