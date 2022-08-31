CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Richland Township Police Department is looking for two people they’re alleging used counterfeit money in stores throughout the area.

Police uploaded pictures of the suspects online here. The suspects are reported to be driving a dark-colored sedan. The alleged incidents happened on Thursday, Aug. 25, in the Richland Township area.

Anyone with information on the individuals involved is asked not to post the information. Instead, police ask that you contact the department through Cambria County 911 at 814-472-2100.