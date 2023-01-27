CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A trip to the motorcycle dealership ended in a duo behind bars on felony charges in Cambria County, state police say.

Rachell Banks, 31, of Maryland, and Monet Cox, 35, of Willow Grove, are accused of trying to buy a 2022 Can-Am Maverick X3 UTV side-by-side worth $32,781 from Cernic’s Cycle World along Belmont Street in Johnstown with a fake identity on Wednesday, Jan. 25, according to the charges filed.

Pennsylvania state police were contacted by the owner who said they learned that Banks was using a fake Michigan ID to try to buy the vehicle. The owner reported that she had to submit a credit application online and the bank found it was fake.

Troopers then went to the dealership the day Banks was supposed to come and sign the papers to complete the purchase. Banks arrived in a blue Ford truck that was being driven by Cox, police said. When Banks signed the papers under the name of her fake identity, troopers then took her into custody, while Cox, who was still in the truck, was detained for further questioning.

The duo was then questioned by state police back at the station. Banks said that Cox picked her up, took her to Cernic’s and told her to use the fake identity to buy the side-by-side.

Banks told police that she thought she was doing Cox a favor but then “realized it was wrong to sign someone else’s name,” the complaint reads. Troopers noted in the paperwork that when they interviewed Cox, she said that Banks “was aware” of the fake ID.

Cox told police that she bought the fake ID online and that she was the one who set up the purchase for the vehicle. According to the charges filed, Cox said that she wanted the vehicle for her personal use and then she was going to likely sell it.

The pair face felony theft and forgery charges as well as a misdemeanor charge of tampering with records or ID. They were lodged in jail with bail set at 10 percent of $60,000. Cox posted her bail Friday, online court documents show.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 8.