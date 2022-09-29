CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A new clinic opened its doors in DuBois on the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 29.
DWC Express Care is now open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The clinic serves individuals with non-emergency medical issues.
DWC is a walk-in clinic that serves the following medical needs:
- Coughs/Colds/Sore Throats
- Runny Nose
- Bug Bites/Stings
- Ear or Stomach Aches
- Mild to Moderate Headache
- Rashes
- Strains & Sprains
- Bloodwork
- Pain
- Cuts & Stitches
- COVID-19 with immediate results
- Pregnancy testing
- RSV, Strep Throat, and Flu A&B
- Sports, Permit, and School Physicals
“Serving the community is something I want to continue to do. It’s very important to me to make sure that people get the care and compassion that they deserve and we want to put the care back into the healthcare field,” Owner Melissa Miller said.
