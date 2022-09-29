CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A new clinic opened its doors in DuBois on the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 29.

DWC Express Care is now open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The clinic serves individuals with non-emergency medical issues.

DWC is a walk-in clinic that serves the following medical needs:

Coughs/Colds/Sore Throats

Runny Nose

Bug Bites/Stings

Ear or Stomach Aches

Mild to Moderate Headache

Rashes

Strains & Sprains

Bloodwork

Pain

Cuts & Stitches

COVID-19 with immediate results

Pregnancy testing

RSV, Strep Throat, and Flu A&B

Sports, Permit, and School Physicals

“Serving the community is something I want to continue to do. It’s very important to me to make sure that people get the care and compassion that they deserve and we want to put the care back into the healthcare field,” Owner Melissa Miller said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

For more information regarding DWC visit the link here.