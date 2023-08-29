ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An early morning crash has left part of a major Altoona road closed in the Greenwood section of the City.

The crash happened on East Pleasant Valley Blvd. in the area of Best Way Pizza.

While details are limited, East Pleasant Valley Blvd. is closed from Harvard Lane to past Dino’s Pizza (Temple Lane). A detour is currently in place.

Motorists, depending on where you are, may want to utilize I-99 to bypass Pleasant Valley Blvd.

Details are limited and Pennsylvania State Police have been called in to investigate.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates and download the WTAJ app to receive breaking news notifications.

Stick with WTAJ on-air and online as we continue to keep you up to date.