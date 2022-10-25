(WTAJ) — A section of I-99 is currently closed due to a crash that happened Tuesday morning.

According to 511PA, a crash before 8 a.m. on Interstate 99 northbound has caused a closure between Exit 52: PA 350-Bald Eagle and Exit 62: US 322 West-PortMatilda/Philipsburg.

Details are limited at this time, but you may want to plan for a delay and/or detour if you’re traveling north on I-99 this morning.

