WOODLAND, Pa. (WTAJ) — An early morning fire at Walker Lumber in Woodland left their sawmill building destroyed and a section of Rt. 322 closed Wednesday morning.

Walker Lumber president, Nicholas Ince, said the sawmill was abandoned and they had an auction for many of the items inside just a few weeks ago. Ince said he believes the fire was started by torches and welding gear as some of the bigger items needed to be cut out of the building.

Fire watch went to the building at 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, Ince said. They then returned at 2 a.m. and that’s when they found the sawmill in flames and called 9-1-1.

Photo: Hope Fire Company





Ince said that the sawmill building was destroyed but it doesn’t impact their day-to-day operations.

“It really won’t have any impact, any adverse impact on the business at all. We look forward to having a good and successful business going forward,” Ince told WTAJ.

Hope Fire Company reported that when first responders arrived at the fire, a 2nd alarm was requested.

Route 322 has since been reopened.