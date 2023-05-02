BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Numerous crews were called to a fire Tuesday morning in Woodbury Township that destroyed a local barn.

According to Bedford County 911, the call for the fire came in at 4:46 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2 to the 100 block of Old School Road.

Numerous crews from both Bedford and Blair counties were at the scene including Everett, Southern Cove, Martinsburg, Bedford, Saxton and Imler.

No injuries were reported and no animals were reported to have been killed.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but a fire marshal is at the scene to investigate.