HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — There are three words many visitors to the railroad have been waiting to hear, steam is back.

After a multi-year project, they’ll hear those words, as a beloved steam engine is riding the rails again at the East Broad Top Railroad.

“They never thought they would see a wheel turn here ever again and we announced we were bringing the railroad back,” Director of Marketing and Sales Jonathan Smith said. “Those folks have been waiting for one more moment and that is the return of steam, and it’s here.”

It’s the first steam engine the EBT foundation is bringing back since taking over the railroad three years ago. Steam engines have not been seen at the EBT since 2011.

Visitors who make their way to the railroad after Saturday, February 18 will see engine Number 16 in action, which was built in 1916 by the Baldwin Locomotive Works in Philadelphia.

“The last this engine ran was March of 1956,” Master Mechanic Dave Domitrovich said. “So, until last week, it hadn’t moved in 67 years.”

A crew of less than 10 people spent almost 10,000 hours working to restore the train.

“We stripped the engine down to basically bare bones and started from there,” Domitrovich said. “All the boiler work, brand new tubes, brand new units and appliance, I mean, just a countless, endless amount of work.”.

Visitors will be able to experience a ride behind the engine soon, with the first public excursions set for the EBT’s Winter Spectacular Event.

“When you stand where we’re standing and watch an engine that hasn’t run in 67 years move for the first time and breathe and come to life in a very tangible and visual way, it is enough to bring a tear to your eye,” Smith said.

The Winter Spectacular is set for February 18 and 19. Tickets for a round-trip ride on Number 16 start at $25.00 for adults and $20.00 for kids.

You can find more information about the event on the EBT’s website.