JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A free movie and Easter Bunny event will be held in Jefferson County for kids and families to meet Peter Cottontail himself.

Jefferson County Chief Deputy Sheriff Sam Bartley will be sponsoring the event on Thursday, April 6 at the Moonlite Drive-In Theatre in Brookville. The event starts at 7 p.m.

Residents will have the opportunity to meet the Easter Bunny and get a photo. Families can then stay for the movie ‘Peter Rabbit.’ Children of all ages are welcome to come to the fun family night.

A snack bar will also be available including popcorn. More information about the event can be found on the Explore Jefferson PA website.