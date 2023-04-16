HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — After being postponed due to bad weather, the Central Pa Humane Society held its Adult Easter Egg hunt on Saturday.

At least 1,000 people filled Legion Park to find eggs, win some prizes and help shelter animals.

When the air horn blew, people took to the hunt for thousands of Easter eggs hidden by the humane society’s staff. This year, the goal was to raise $25,000 to help the animals in their care.

“The individuals in our community that support us is unbelievable. We see it every day, “Casey Brennan, director of finance, said. “We could never do what we do without every single person that comes and attends these events and comes down to the shelter just to show their support. Yeah, we were very humbled by it.”

Brennan said if you are looking to get a pet, stop by the Central Pa Humane Society, located at 1837 East Pleasant Valley Boulevard in Altoona. Brennan said the shelter is really full right now as they have a lot of dogs, cats and even a bunny.